The child care crisis in the U.S. is a complex issue with far-reaching personal and economic consequences.

On the demand side, it’s often difficult for families to both find quality child care and afford it. The average annual cost for child care is typically $12,000 to $24,000 a year depending on the region.

On the supply side, even before the pandemic there was a shortage of child care workers. Today there are roughly 100,000 fewer child care workers than there were pre-pandemic.

And now we have another headwind.

The American Rescue Plan, which was one of the pandemic emergency programs, provided $24 billion in subsidies to child care centers that suddenly had an even more acute shortage of workers. With the reality of fewer working-age people, many of those former child care workers found easier office or remote work that usually paid better and often with benefits. Owners of child care centers had to raise wages to compete and most of the $24 billion was used to help cover those wage increases. This kept a lot of child care centers operational.

But on Sept. 30, that funding expires. More than 70,000 child care programs are expected to close across the U.S., and 3 million child slots will disappear.

In Colorado, 83,000 children will lose their child care slots, according to The Century Foundation, a New York think tank, and research by Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell.

And we have the additional challenge of student loan payments resuming in October. What about the young families who must work, make hefty student loan payments and also pay for child care? What hasn’t been working well is about to get worse.

I think back to when my five kids were young and how my husband and I made the decision for me to work part time and mostly from home, which was definitely a privilege (not to mention the best and most meaningful years of my life).

But I also have a lot of education and yet the math didn’t work for us to pay for child care even for one child. The math doesn’t work at an aggregate national level either. This is one instance where I think society would benefit from public and private subsidies.

A few years ago, my office did a return-on-investment analysis for subsidized early childhood education for 4-year-olds funded by the Legacy Institute. In the short run, for every dollar put into the program, the government gets back $1.20 because more parents can work and pay taxes, and there is a reduction in federal assistance programs like food stamps. Over the long run, child outcomes are better and the return-on-investment increases to $1.30. These are sound financial investments, not handouts, that pay for themselves, increase our global competitiveness and help families work and thrive.

Tatiana Bailey is executive director of the nonprofit Data-Driven Economic Strategies.