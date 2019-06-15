Colorado Springs Targets, as well as locations nationwide, are reporting Saturday that stores' registers are temporarily disabled.
Shoppers are posting to social media about long waits at the checkout line and then leaving stores empty-handed Saturday afternoon.
The problem started around noon, said a guest services employee at the Target in Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center in south Colorado Springs. The store manager received a phone call saying locations around the city were experiencing the same issue.
So. Many. Abandoned. Carts. Think of all the perishables they have to trash. #targetdown pic.twitter.com/TspY136EA5— Nancy Yang (@n_yang) June 15, 2019
It's not much, but in the meantime, Target customers are able to leave items from their carts with the store until the system comes back online, said the employee. They can return after the issue's been corrected to purchase their items.
"We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed," Target tweeted from its @AskTarget account. "Thank you for your patience!"
For now, there seems to be no end in sight for the disabled system.
"We have no clue when it's going to go back up," said an operator at the Target in First & Main Town Center.
An employee at the east Colorado Springs location said Target staff is warning shoppers of the issue at the front doors, as well as when customers call. There have been many posts on Downdetector.com about stores experiencing problems.
Some stores were reportedly handing out snacks to disgruntled customers as some waited in line at the registers.
All of the registers are down at Target. They’re passing out rations to appease the crowd pic.twitter.com/FmlbHG7iii— Wesley Boutilier (@WesleyBout) June 15, 2019