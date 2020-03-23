Target announced Friday it will invest more than $300 million in added wages, a new paid leave program, bonus payouts and relief fund contributions in an effort to support its team members thorough this coronavirus outbreak.
All full-time and part-time hourly team members who work in stores and distribution centers will receive a $2-per-hour wage increase through at least May 2, the company said on its website. Target is also offering up to 30 days paid leave for U.S. team members who are 65 or older, pregnant or who have underlying medical conditions.
“With each passing day, it’s clearer how indispensable our team is to communities across the country as our guests cope with the coronavirus,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said. “Increasing their compensation for a job incredibly well done and ensuring continued compensation for those who need to care for themselves and their families is a reflection of our company’s values and simply the right thing to do.”
The company said that for team members and communities that need extra resources, Target and the Target Foundation will be giving $10 million to expand relief and assistance to team members, and local, national and global organizations responding to the pandemic.
