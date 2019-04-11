The Downtown Partnership’s third annual Urban Living Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at several downtown Colorado Springs locations.
The event is designed to showcase what it’s like to live in an urban environment, where residents can walk to restaurants, bars, museums and other amenities. The tour also spotlights the area’s apartment and loft projects.
This year’s residential locations are: 22 Spruce, 22 N. Spruce St.; 333 ECO Apartments, 333 E. Colorado Ave.; the Giddings Lofts, 101 N. Tejon St.; the Greenway Flats, 5 W. Las Vegas St.; the Park Manor Apartments, 16 Valley Place; and the Poet Lofts, 201 E. Las Animas St.
Because of parking limitations, Greenway Flats is only accessible to Urban Living Tour participants via shuttles, which will be available for pick up and drop off at the PikeRide location at 215 S. Tejon St.
Early-bird tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.DowntownCS.com/ULT; the price increases to $15 at 5 p.m. Friday. Tickets include special day-of offers from nearby shops and restaurants.
In addition to a look at residential projects, a tour of the Colorado Springs Fire Department's downtown Fire Station 1, 29 S. Weber St., also is available from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The tour will be limited to 30 people; to reserve a spot, click the "Buy Tickets" link at www.DowntownCS.com/ULT and select "Advance Admission including Fire Station 1" at checkout.
All ages are welcome for the Fire Station 1 tour, but individuals using strollers and wheelchairs will not be able to access the second floor.