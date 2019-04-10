Downtown apartments tour set Saturday
The Downtown Partnership’s third annual Urban Living Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at several downtown Colorado Springs locations.
The event is designed to showcase what it’s like to live in an urban environment, where residents can walk to restaurants, bars, museums and other amenities. The tour also spotlights the area’s apartment and loft projects. This year’s locations include the 333 ECO Apartments, the Poet Lofts, the 22 Spruce Apartments and Park Manor Apartments.
Early-bird tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.DowntownCS.com/ULT; the price increases to $15 at 5 p.m. Friday. Tickets include special day-of offers from nearby shops and restaurants.
Rich Laden, The Gazette