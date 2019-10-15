Taco Bell going on a health kick

This June 6, 2012 file photo shows a Taco Bell restaurant in Richmond, Va. Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

 Steve Helber

About 2 million pounds of seasoned beef used in Taco Bell burritos and tacos have been removed from restaurant locations across the United States.

Kenosha Beef International recalled the products over concerns that they may be contaminated with metal shavings, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

The bags of meat were shipped from the supplier to five distribution centers and then to restaurant locations across the country, the USDA said. The restaurant chain announced Tuesday it had voluntarily recalled about 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef.

