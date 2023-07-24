Meyer Burger, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules, plans a manufacturing facility in Colorado Springs that is expected to bring more than 350 jobs to the area, the company announced Monday.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC is detailing those plans at a morning news conference. But Meyer Burger already has on its website its plans for a solar cell manufacturing facility in Colorado Springs, with production planned to start in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"The company has selected a former semiconductor fabrication plant and entered into a long-term lease agreement at regional market conditions," Meyer Burger said on its website.

The Springs plant will be be used to supply Meyer Burger's solar module production facility in Goodyear, Ariz., with "Made in USA" solar cells, the company said.

On Thursday, the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved up to $4,944,960 in Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over eight years for Project Blanc, "an industrial manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules, headquartered in Switzerland and with production facilities in Germany and the U.S." that was considering a plant in El Paso County.

