When Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers talks, people listen. And sometimes they eat, too, although it’s nothing personal, Mr. Mayor.
Suthers will be the headliner this month when he gives his State of the City address during a Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC luncheon and speaks a week later as part of the Downtown Partnership’s annual breakfast.
Suthers — who recently announced he’ll seek a second term as mayor at April’s municipal election — is expected to tout the city’s recent accomplishments at both events.
Colorado Springs is riding a wave of positive news. The city’s most recent unemployment rate remains relatively low at 3.6 percent; its housing market is one of the country’s hottest; downtown development projects include a hotel, apartments and restaurants; and U.S. News & World Report in July tabbed the Springs as the nation’s most desirable place to live.
The Chamber of Commerce luncheon takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sept. 21 at The Broadmoor hotel’s Broadmoor Hall on the Springs’ southwest side. The cost is $55 for chamber members and $65 for nonmembers.
RSVPs are due Sept. 18. To register, go to www.coloradospringschamberedc.com/events. For more information or questions, contact Shawn Seaford at 719-884-2832 or sseaford@cscedc.com.
The Downtown Partnership breakfast is scheduled from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. in downtown. In addition to Suthers’ remarks, the group will present its Downtown Star awards — recognizing individuals and organizations for contributions to downtown and the community.
The cost for the breakfast is $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers. RSVPs are due by noon Sept. 21. To register, go to www.DowntownCS.com/breakfast or call 886-0088.