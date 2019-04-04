Colorado Springs surplus food startup FoodMaven has moved its headquarters and 25 employees to downtown Colorado Springs with plans to nearly double the staff by year’s end as it expands to multiple cities.
FoodMaven outgrew the office space in its year-old warehouse off North Nevada Avenue, but will keep the distribution center to take in surplus food and distribute it to customers across the Colorado Springs area, CEO Patrick Bultema said Wednesday. The company, which also operates in Denver, plans to expand into Dallas during the next three months and five more U.S. cities by year’s end.
“Our new headquarters in downtown Colorado Springs will provide FoodMaven with a workspace suited to our rapid growth and help execute our long-term strategy,” Bultema said in a news release.
FoodMaven also announced it was awarded a $350,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment through its Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity program for a second consecutive year. The company will use the grant to expand its Denver operations by purchasing five refrigerated delivery vehicles and warehouse equipment.
The company’s new offices are in a building at 3 S. Tejon St., owned by longtime Colorado Springs contractor Chuck Murphy, that previously housed the headquarters of both Holly Sugar and Golden Cycle. Both companies had long histories in Colorado Springs with Holly owning sugar beet processing plants in several Western states and Golden Cycle owning many of the gold mines in the Cripple Creek area.
“We’re ecstatic to welcome (the) FoodMaven headquarters to downtown Colorado Springs since the downtown area is the location of choice for startups, creative thinkers and innovators, and FoodMaven is leading the way as a socially conscious company garnering national investment and recognition,” Susan Edmondson, CEO of the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership, said in the release.
The company employs more than 100 people to operate an online marketplace for surplus food, serving more than 700 customers statewide through its warehouse in Colorado Springs and two more in the Denver area.
FoodMaven last month announced a new initiative to provide surplus food to hotels and other hospitality institutions, starting with three Hilton-branded hotels in the Denver area.
FoodMaven raised $10 million in January from members of the Walton and Pritzker families and is currently seeking another $70 million to fund its expansion plans, which include another 10 to 15 cities next year and 100 cities during the next five years. The company earlier this year also acquired Anderson Boneless Beef, a Denver distributor and processor of custom, fresh beef.