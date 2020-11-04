HOMEBUILDING STAYS STRONG

Colorado Springs-area homebuilders had another good month in October, according to a report by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department.

Permits for the construction of single-family homes totaled 448 last month in El Paso County, a 28% increase over October 2019, the report showed. The permit numbers include single-family detached homes, not townhomes or condominiums.

Through the first 10 months of the year, single-family permits totaled 3,730, up 22.5% over the same period in 2019.

Building permit numbers are followed closely by economists and government officials because the new home market is a major part of the Pikes Peak region’s economy.

The home construction industry employs thousands of drywallers, framers and other workers; Colorado Springs and other local governments, meanwhile, collect sales tax revenue on the purchase of building materials and use the money to fund basic services.

