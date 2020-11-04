The Colorado Springs-area housing shortage has gone from bad to worse.
The inventory of single-family homes listed for sale dwindled to just 881 in October — a record low over the last 25 years, according to a Pikes Peak Association market trends report and Gazette historical data. By comparison, home listings totaled 1,940 in October 2019 and topped 2,900 five years ago.
Based on the pace of recent sales, October’s supply would last about half a month until exhausted, assuming no additional homes came on the market, the association’s report showed.
“I really don’t see any end in sight,” said Bruce Betts, broker-owner of Re/Max Advantage in Colorado Springs. “I know the builders are building a lot; building permits are up. ”
The supply of homes for sale has declined for a variety of reasons — good and bad, Betts said.
On the plus side, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado Springs continues to see a strong economy that has driven demand for housing, he said.
A local general contractor recently gave a presentation to Betts and his staff that outlined eight commercial projects under construction that total more than $1 billion, Betts said.
One of the projects is the massive distribution center being built by online retail giant Amazon near the city’s airport, which is expected to employ more than 1,000 people when it opens in 2021.
At the same time, In-N-Out Burger is completing construction of a north-side distribution and production facility, where it also plans offices for a regional headquarters; U.S. Space Command has established its home in the Springs for at least six years; and Southwest Airlines said last month it’s launching service from the airport.
“We are really on the map now,” Betts said. “We’re not just an hour south of Denver.We’re really on the map. When these people (businesses and corporations) do the kind of research they do before they go somewhere, when they’re coming here, then we really are on the map.”
Denver-area buyers also continue to drive demand, he said. Though local prices have hit record highs, they’re still cheaper than the Denver area, and resident there are buying homes in northern Colorado Springs and El Paso County and commuting to jobs up north.
Investors also are snatching up homes in the Springs area and increasingly are willing to purchase nicer and larger homes, he said. Buyers also are house hunting to take advantage of historically low mortgages that have fallen below 3% for 30-year, fixed-rate loans.
”Interest rates are under 3%,” Betts said. “I didn’t see that coming.”
While demand factors have helped strained inventories, the monthly supply isn’t growing because some potential sellers are holding onto their homes.
For several years, some owners have stayed put rather than list their homes for fear they wouldn’t be able to find a replacement property. That concern continues today, Betts said. Now, some owners are rattled by the pandemic. For them, they’re comfortable in their homes, uncertain about the economy and don’t want buyers walking through their house, Betts said. They’re also leery about venturing into another home as they consider a purchase, he said.
The shortage is playing out in several way across the housing market.
Sellers continue to field multiple offers that often top their asking price. Those bidding wars usually are for properties under $400,000, but Betts said he’s even had some multiple offers this year for homes priced above $600,000.
Home prices continue to climb because of the tight supply and furious demand.
October’s median price — or midpoint — of homes sold during the month rose to $383,447, a 14.5% increase from the same month last year, the Realtors Association’s report showed. October’s price was just shy of September’s record high of $385,000.
Despite the shortage, sales totaled 1,732 in October, a nearly 20% year-over-year jump, according to the association’s report. If more homes had been on the market, sales probably would have risen even higher. The Realtors Association report includes home sales by its member agents, and not those sold by individual owners. Most transactions take place in El Paso County, with others in Teller, Pueblo and a handful of Front Range counties.