Editor's Note: This story was updated to reflect Sun Country's extended service date of Nov. 26.

Colorado Springs Airport's summer travel options for passengers will continue to get brighter Thursday with the debut of Sun Country Airlines.

The low-cost, Minneapolis-based airline will provide nonstop, seasonal service between Colorado Springs and Minneapolis/St. Paul through Nov. 26.

The biweekly flight will operate on a Boeing 737 plane with 183 seats with the first departure to Minneapolis/St. Paul scheduled for 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

The flight will be the third new route to take to the skies in the past four days at Colorado Springs Airport, following Delta Air Lines daily nonstop service to Minneapolis/St. Paul that began Tuesday. Delta also reinstated its nonstop flights to Atlanta Monday.

Avelo Airlines' nonstop route to Los Angeles via Hollywood/Burbank kicked off the string of new service at Colorado Springs Airport May 3. Southwest Airlines nonstop service to Long Beach, Calif., July 11 will wrap up the series of inaugural flights for new routes offered at the airport.