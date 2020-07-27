Penrose-St. Francis Health Services tied with two Denver area hospitals for the third best hospital in Colorado and UCHealth Memorial Hospital tied with a Loveland hospital for sixth in U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings of Colorado’s best hospitals.
Penrose-St. Francis tied with Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree and SCL Health St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, while Memorial tied with UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. Penrose-St. Francis received “high-performing” ratings in seven specialties including heart failure and colon cancer surgery, while Memorial received a high-performing rating in heart failure and three other specialties.
The rankings are available at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.
UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora is Colorado’s top-ranked hospital, followed by Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver; while 102 hospitals in the state were eligible for the analysis, only nine qualified for the rankings in the 31st edition of the annual list. UCHealth is ranked among the nation’s top 50 hospitals in diabetes and endocrinology and six other specialties while National Jewish Health in Aurora was ranked second nationally in pulmonology and lung surgery and Craig Hospital in Englewood is ranked eighth nationwide in rehabilitation.
Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., is ranked as the nation’s top hospital, followed by the Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. No Colorado hospital was ranked among the nation’s top 12 hospitals. The rankings compare more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties and 10 procedures and conditions to help patients and their doctors in making decisions about where to seek care.
