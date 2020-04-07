Colorado Springs tops the rankings as the best city for information technology graduates, according to a study by CablesAndKits.com, an online site for used Cisco information technology equipment.
The study ranked Colorado Springs ahead of Dallas, Huntsville, Ala.; and Denver, while technology hotspots like San Francisco, San Jose, Calif., and Boston didn't make the Top 10. In addition to Colorado Springs and Denver, Boulder also was ranked in the Top 10, at sixth. The Texas cities of Dallas, Austin and Houston all were ranked in the Top 20.
The rankings included the top 50 U.S. metro areas with the highest median salaries, but also considered specifically the median wage of workers in computer and technology jobs, the cost of living, average commute time and population and employment growth. The data came from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau and DataUSA.io.
Colorado Springs ranked in the top 20 cities in median wage, computer and technology median wage, cost of living, the percentage of technology workers in the city and average commute time. The city took the top ranking for employment growth and third in population growth. Colorado Springs ranked in the middle of the pack in just one category — total employment — at 27th, its lowest ranking.