Trader Tommy Kalikas works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Stock tumbled at the open on Wall Street following a sell-off in markets in Europe and Japan as investors grow more concerned about the potential economic impact of an outbreak of a deadly coronavirus. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

U.S. stocks closed Monday with sharp losses as investors worried about the potential economic impact of the outbreak of a new virus from China.

The declines in the U.S. followed a sell-off in markets in Europe and Japan. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 453 points, or 1.6%, to 28,535. The S&P 500 index fell 51 points, or 1.6%, to 3,243. The Nasdaq fell 175 points, or 1.9%, to 9,139.

Investors headed for safer holdings. Bond rose and the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to its lowest level since October. Gold prices also rose.

Airlines and resort operators suffered steep losses.

