About 75 million U.S. workers will lose their jobs during the next 11 years as repetitive tasks are automated through artificial intelligence, the CEO of a Denver-based workforce training organization said Wednesday.
Josh Davies, CEO of the Center for Work Ethic Development in Denver, told about 350 business community leaders that they need to start now to retrain those workers — including thousands of local residents now working in telemarketing, finance and retail — for new careers. He made the comments during the State of the Workforce Breakfast at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.
"This is going to be a major shift — the elimination of low-skill jobs and redefining work," Davies said. "While the most likely jobs to be eliminated are low-skilled, almost any repetitive task" will be vulnerable to automation as advances in artificial intelligence makes it easier for machines to take over work formerly done by humans, and do it at a lower cost.
Although demographic shifts — baby boom generation workers retiring — may reduce the early economic impact of those job losses over the next few years, Davies doesn't expect all of the jobs that will be lost to automation will be replaced by new types of work. That means agencies like the Pikes Peak Workforce Center need to soon begin retraining workers who likely will lose their jobs to automation.
The coming wave of job losses follow three previous major workplace shifts in the 1940s, 1970s and 2000s, triggered by factory automation, the dawn of the computer age and the arrival of the internet. Each wave arrives about 30 years after the last wave, which Davies said would put arrival of the next wave at about 2030.
Workers in the Springs and across the nation can better protect their livelihoods by improving their critical thinking, problem solving, personal communications and other so-called "soft" skills, Davies said. Employers increasingly are focusing on skills — especially so-called "people" and "soft" skills — rather than academic degrees and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, he said.