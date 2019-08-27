Minority-owned small businesses in the Colorado Springs area will be the primary focus of the State of Small Business event Thursday.
Allen Gutierrez, who heads the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Entrepreneurial Development in Washington, D.C., will be the keynote speaker. He said SBA is expanding its training and workforce development programs to help small businesses find employees in a tight labor market. Those initiatives include new programs to use maker spaces — collaborative work spaces in schools, libraries or other facilities — for training future workers and innovation hubs centered around specific industries to promote economic development.
Both programs are designed to help some of the smallest businesses grow, including those owned by women and minorities, Gutierrez said. The agency also is expanding its Emerging Leaders Initiative, adding seven cities to 53 others where it offers a seven-month training program for senior small-business executives to help their companies grow, secure financing and land government contracts; The program is available in Denver.
"We want to provide the tools, training and resources for entrepreneurs to continue their upward (economic) mobility," Gutierrez said. "We are focusing on emerging businesses in diverse communities, particularly those very small companies with just one or two employees and less than $200,000 in annual sales."
The event is scheduled from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Pinery at The Hill, 775 W. Bijou St. Cost to attend the annual event, hosted by the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, is $20. More information and registration is available at www.pikespeaksbdc.org/sosb.
Other speakers include:
• Tatiana Bailey, the economic forum's director, who will discuss the economic impact of diverse small businesses. She will present U.S. Census Bureau data showing the number of minority-owned firms grew by nearly 44% in Colorado between 2007 and 2012 and expanded in El Paso County during the same period by 37%.
• Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, will discuss the impact of the center's programs on local businesses, including those owned by women and minorities.