The worldwide coronavirus outbreak is "probably the tipping point for a recession that is likely impossible to avoid," a state economist said Monday.
Alexandra Hall, economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, pointed to the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, which she said will hurt "a good part of the entrepreneurial economy," ranging from musicians to restaurant workers.
Travel-related businesses and manufacturers with supply chains reaching into areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus were the first to be affected, but the impact has spread as large gatherings ranging from conventions to concerts have been canceled across the state and nation.
Other businesses are thriving as consumers stock up on everything from cleaning supplies to canned goods and produce.
Hall made her comments on a department conference call after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released data showing the state's unemployment rate remained unchanged in January at 2.5% — the lowest in data dating to 1976 — for a fourth consecutive month. Those numbers don't reflect any economic impact of the virus, since they come from a survey conducted in mid-January.
Ryan Gedney, another department economist, said the effects of any slowdown won't likely show up in payroll and unemployment data until March numbers are released April 17. Those numbers come from surveys of households and workers conducted last week; Gedney expects a better measure of the virus's impact on the state's job market to show up in April numbers scheduled for release May 22.
January unemployment rates for Colorado Springs and the nation's other metro areas won't be released until Friday.
Job growth numbers for the Springs area, compared with the same month a year earlier, slowed to 2.1% in January from 2.3% in December with strong growth continuing in both business and professional services, health care and government. Both the information and restaurant and hotel sectors reported small declines in payrolls over the past year.
The payroll numbers come from a survey of employers, while the unemployment rate comes from a survey of households.
Revisions to both the Colorado Springs and statewide payroll numbers by the Bureau of Labor Statistics were minor, reducing last year's job growth rate from 2.4% to 2.2%, unchanged from 2018. The state's payroll growth rate for 2019 was revised from 1.9% to 2.1%, which remained well behind the 2018 growth rate of 2.5%. The bureau revises unemployment and payroll data annually to incorporate data from quarterly reports most employers must file, which often has caused major revisions in the Colorado Springs numbers.