Southern Colorado celebrates innovation this week with four days full of free events during Techstars Startup Week, with programming including speakers, seminars, happy hours and a pitch competition.
The week of events is a time dedicated to honoring entrepreneurs and those influencing the community, a release announced.
"We really want to showcase innovation throughout southern Colorado" said Rachel Beisel, a Springs Startup co-founder who is coordinating Startup Week planning. “Most people think they have to drive north on I-25, but there are so many startup and business activities happening in southern Colorado that I think many in attendance will be surprised to know what is happening in this part of the state."
Startup Week takes off in Colorado Springs on Tuesday with events at Catalyst Campus and Exponential Impact, then moves to Cañon City on Wednesday at the Emergent Campus and the Fremont County's TechSTART. Programing moves on Thursday to Pueblo at the Southern Colorado Innovation Link (SCIL) and winds up back in Colorado Springs on Friday with the Startup pitch competition 3-5 p.m. at Exponential Impact.
Some of the weeks events include:
● "Angel investing 101" with the Greater Colorado Venture Fund at Exponential Impact, 3650 N. Nevada Ave.
● Accelerators of Colorado Springs panel at Catalyst Campus, 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave.
● Tech Night Out at the Royal Gorge Ranch and Resort in Cañon City
● Emergent Campus Tours in Florence.
● Tours of innovative manufacturing and creative hubs in Pueblo.
The events are free and open to the public, but registration is required and can be filled out at https://southerncolorado.startupweek.co/. Events also can be watched via livestream.
For those who need assistance with travel, Startup Colorado is sponsoring five travel scholarships for those who wish to apply. To apply, fill out this form and reference Startup Week Travel Scholarships for more information: https://exponentialimpact.formstack.com/forms/springs_startup_interest_form.