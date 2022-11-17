Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores went on strike Thursday in their largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year.
The one-day walkouts coincided with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives free reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink. Workers say it’s often one of the busiest days of the year.
“Because this is one of the most profitable days of the year for Starbucks, we’re hoping to really hit them where it hurts,” said Mick Magdaleno, a barista and local union organizer at the Starbucks at 4465 Centennial Blvd. in Colorado Springs. It was one of four Starbucks locations in Colorado scheduled to take part in the walkouts; the others were in Denver, Greeley and Superior.
Magdaleno said his store has seen a 90% turnover rate in employees in the last 18 months due to short hours and being “underpaid.” Of the roughly 25 people employed at his location, 18 voted in favor of striking Thursday while two voted against.
About a dozen demonstrators, including workers from a recently closed union store near South Nevada Avenue and Brookside Street south of downtown Colorado Springs, stood near the front entrance and drive-thru, discouraging customers from entering.
Last month, Starbucks said it planned to close the Brookside location due to concerns over employee safety in the area. Its employees said the closure was not about safety but was retaliation against hourly workers at the location, who became the first in the Springs to unionize in March of this year. Workers say they were told Oct. 3 the store would close Oct. 23 — one day before they had requested that Starbucks begin collective bargaining talks with them.
Starbucks disputed the accusation of union busting.
At the protesters’ feet Thursday lay boxes of Dunkin’ Donuts items and their own stash of red union cups. As some drivers passed, the striking baristas — bearing signs reading “No Contract, No Coffee” and “People over Profit” — encouraged them to continue on to competitors like Einstein Bros. or Dunkin’ Donuts for their morning coffee.
“We have a lot of regulars (and) we have their drinks memorized, their names memorized,” Magdaleno said. “When they hear about our cause, they’re definitely pulling (away).”
Stores in 25 states planned to take part in the labor action, according to Starbucks Workers United, the group that organized the effort. Some workers planned to picket all day while others planned shorter walkouts. Workers say they're seeking better pay, more consistent schedules and higher staffing levels in busy stores.
Starbucks, which opposes the unionization effort, said it was aware of the walkouts and respects its employees' right to lawfully protest. The Seattle company noted that the protests were happening at a small number of its 9,000 company-run U.S. locations.
“We remain committed to all partners and will continue to work together, side-by-side, to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone," the company said Thursday in a statement.
Willow Montana, a shift manager at a Starbucks store in Brighton, Mass., planned to strike because Starbucks hasn’t begun bargaining with the store despite a successful union vote in April.
“If the company won’t bargain in good faith, why should we come to work where we are understaffed, underpaid and overworked?” Montana said.
Others, including Michelle Eisen, a union organizer at one of the first stores to organize in Buffalo, N.Y., said workers are angry that Starbucks promised higher pay and benefits to non-union stores. Starbucks says it is following the law and can't give union stores pay hikes without bargaining.
At least 257 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late last year, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Fifty-seven stores have held votes where workers opted not to unionize.
Starbucks and the union have begun contract talks at 53 stores, with 13 additional sessions scheduled, Starbucks Workers United said. No agreements have been reached so far.