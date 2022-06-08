A Starbucks off Garden of the Gods Road became the sixth such coffee shop in the state and the second in Colorado Springs to unionize after workers won their union election with approval by the National Labor Relations Board on a 12-4 vote Wednesday.
The store, located at 4465 Centennial Blvd., will join the other five stores being represented by Workers United International Union. The store also joins the national Starbucks Workers United movement looking to improve conditions for workers.
"In my last year and a half working for Starbucks, I have seen almost a 100% turnover rate," organizer Mick Magdaleno said in a release. "Finally having a union will give us the means to have our voices heard."
According to the release, workers have filed for elections to be represented by Workers United at more than 200 Starbucks locations in the United States.