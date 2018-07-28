Downtown development efforts are cruising in Colorado Springs.
One apartment project is set to open next month, another is under construction and two more are on the drawing board, which would add nearly 600 residences to the area. A 10-story, 167-room hotel is becoming part of downtown’s skyline, while two more hotels with roughly 370 rooms are planned.
The 60,000-square-foot U.S. Olympic Museum is rising up in southwest downtown, while a trio of Denver entertainment concepts is poised to open in a remodeled and expanded building on the area’s south side.
Now, a 10,000-seat, southwest side stadium that will house the Colorado Springs Switchbacks minor league soccer team, and a 3,000-seat arena and event center to be built at Colorado College as a new home for the school’s hockey program, will shift downtown development into high gear, say area supporters, real estate experts and sports and entertainment industry members.
“The foot’s on the accelerator and we’re doing great,” commercial broker Gary Feffer of Fountain Colony Co., who specializes in downtown properties, said of the area’s development up to now. “It (the stadium and event center) just puts that foot on the accelerator and takes it from where it’s at 45 or 50 and puts it at 75 or 80.”
The stadium is planned for a vacant parcel southwest of Cimarron and Sahwatch streets, while the arena/event center will go up on the college’s south edge, on a site bordered by Nevada Avenue and Cache La Poudre, Tejon and Dale streets. Officials from the city, Switchbacks and Colorado College announced the facilities last week.
The venues, targeted for 2020 openings, are part of City for Champions — projects intended to attract out-of-state visitors to Colorado and proposed five years ago by city, business and civic leaders.
The other City for Champions projects are a U.S. Olympic Museum, a new Air Force Academy visitors center and a sports medicine and performance center at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
In 2013, the Colorado Economic Development Commission earmarked $120.5 million in state sales tax revenues over 30 years to help develop the projects. Portions of that money will be used to help pay for the $20 million stadium and $39 million arena.
Will the U.S. Olympic Museum propel the long-sought makeover of Colorado Springs' southwest downtown area?
The museum, under construction and expected to open next year, is two blocks north of the stadium site. About 100 acres in southwest downtown, including the museum site, were targeted for redevelopment when the Colorado Springs City Council declared the property an urban renewal site in 2001. The stadium site, known as CityGate, was declared its own, separate urban renewal area in 2007.
The urban renewal designations provide financial incentives for developers; increased tax revenues generated by new stores, restaurants and the like in an urban renewal district can be used to pay the cost of utility work, sidewalk and street upgrades and other public improvements in the area.
When ground was broken last year on the museum, downtown advocates, real estate industry members and others predicted it would anchor development and redevelopment efforts in the area. The museum, a showcase for the nation’s Olympic and Paralympic movements, will feature a hall of fame, 20,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space, a theater, retail space, a cafe, broadcast studio and outdoor plaza.
Questions are being raised by critics about the sports facilities. Some Old North End homeowners worry that the Colorado College arena will lead to parking and traffic woes; other residents question the soccer stadium’s location so close to the city’s coal-fired Martin Drake Power Plant, just to the west.
Colorado College arena plans alarm some Old North End residents worried about parking, traffic on side streets
But for development purposes, several downtown advocates say they expect the sports venues to complement the museum.
Chris Jenkins, president of Nor’wood Development Group, the Springs real estate company that owns much of the land in southwest downtown, says he’s eager for the sports venues to take shape.
Nor’wood has showcased plans for its southwest downtown property just north of the soccer stadium site; last month, it touted $2 billion in development that could include 4,500 townhomes, apartments and condominiums, 750,000 square feet of offices, 150,000 square feet of retail and 500 hotel rooms.
That activity would combine with commercial projects and public improvements already completed or underway, Jenkins said. Among them: the relocated Coquette’s Bistro & Bakery restaurant on Tejon Street; the soon-to-open Denver-based Atomic Cowboy bar and restaurants Denver Biscuit Co. and Fat Sully’s Pizza, also on Tejon; and the new Interstate 25 and Cimarron Street interchange, America the Beautiful Park and the Legacy Loop downtown trail system.
“The stadium here will put downtown in another level of awareness and excitement for the broader community and region,” Jenkins said.
“The location next to the Olympic Museum and America the Beautiful Park, it creates additional energy and activity and a reason to be there. It’s very complimentary to what’s happening in southwest downtown.”
Case in point: As part of last week’s stadium and arena/event center announcement, Weidner Apartment Homes of suburban Seattle said it plans to build a $40 million mixed-use building next to the Switchbacks stadium. Weidner recently became a minority owner of the Switchbacks and has had naming rights to the team’s current home in northeast Colorado Springs; the company owns and manages 20 multifamily properties in the Springs, its website shows.
Project details are being finalized, but Weidner’s multistory building is envisioned with 180 to 200 apartments that would rent at market rates, ground-floor commercial and retail space and first-floor parking, said Greg Cerbana, a Weidner vice president. Construction would begin next year, with the first apartments opening in 2020, he said.
Weidner already was intrigued by development in downtown, and interested in the stadium site for an apartment project regardless of whether the venue was built, Cerbana said. In many cities, stadiums have served as a catalyst for development, he said.
“We think it’s a unique opportunity to co-locate next to a driver of economic activity and then be part of that,” Cerbana said.
But development and redevelopment generated by the sports venues won’t change the character of downtown, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers predicts.
“This is not Mile High Stadium or anything like that,” he said. “This is just enhancing the downtown experience. I’m excited about the number of young people, in particular, that are moving to downtown, working in downtown … People can walk around and I think this is going to just enhance it, as I say. People are going to go to restaurants in the north end and walk to the hockey game. They’re going to go to restaurants and walk to the soccer game.”
Evan Eleff, chief operating officer of Clearwater, Fla.-based consultant Sports Facilities Advisory and a partner in SFA and sister company Sports Facilities Management, said urban sports venues can become economic development engines because they create a hub of activity for local residents.
At the same time, they can become regional destinations for attendees and participants, some of whom might come to town from more than 90 minutes away and therefore are likely to eat at area restaurants and stay at local hotels.
“In order to come and attend, they’re not going to drive back home after, and, depending on the event, they might come in the night before as well,” he said. “And so it can be a driver for overnight stays, for visitation and new money to be spent that doesn’t already exist within the local market.”
Hotels, restaurants and entertainment concepts typically follow the addition of sports venues such as the Springs’ downtown soccer stadium and arena/events center, Eleff said. Retail also is possible, although online shopping makes stores less of a focus for some downtowns and their development efforts, he said.
“That’s where an arena or a stadium can really help with that because people go there and they’re expecting to have that experience,” Eleff said.
“They’re not going to shop. Instead, they’re going to see something, they’re going to be together, they’re going to root for their team or whatever it may be. And when you pair that with other entertainment options, with eating, with hotels … if you create an events-focused atmosphere, and that event can be weekend long or it can be ‘this is our Saturday night, this is what we’re doing,’ then you can in many cases use sports as a catalyst for creating a lot of activity and a lot of visitation.”
Feffer, who’s also a member of the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority, said the Olympic Museum will attract thousands of visitors and tourists. But he expects the Colorado College arena/event center and the soccer stadium will have a larger impact on downtown development.
Museum visitors might come to see a particular exhibit and not return again for many months, said Feffer, a longtime Colorado College hockey season ticket-holder. But fans and attendees to sports venues probably will make multiple visits.
“Not only are you going to go Friday night, the 3,000 people that are going to frequent that hockey game, you’re coming back Saturday night,” Feffer said.
“And then you’re coming back next week. And then you’re coming back in three weeks when they come back from off the road. … That’s recurring. Year in, year out, 3,000 people in downtown Colorado Springs.”
The stadium, in particular, stands a chance of spurring more development because of its location on downtown’s south edge and the variety of events it could host, Feffer said.
Property around Colorado College is pricier and the area already is established with homes and commercial buildings, which makes redevelopment near the future arena less likely, he said.
But Nor’wood owns large swaths of southwest downtown that it plans to redevelop, while other nearby areas are underutilized with older and sometimes vacant houses and buildings, Feffer said.
The stadium also will host more than soccer; lacrosse, football, high school sports and concerts are among other activities expected to take place in the venue, according to city and Switchbacks officials.
While Suthers doesn’t expect a Mile High Stadium-like look and feel in downtown Colorado Springs, the sports venues nevertheless will create the opportunity for a Denver-like experience, Feffer said.
Just like many people go to dinner or a bar before they attend a game, concert or other event in Denver, hockey, soccer and other fans will do the same thing when they come to the Switchbacks stadium or Colorado College arena. It will be, Feffer said, “a mini-Denver experience.”
“Do we not all do the same thing when we go to Denver?” Feffer said.
“I don’t go to Pepsi Center, go in there, watch a hockey game and leave. We almost always eat beforehand. How is it any different here? I think it’s going to totally change the way things work for these (downtown) restaurateurs and shopkeepers and all that. We’re going to have people down here when we usually don’t have that amount of people.”