Sprouts Farmers Market will open its fourth Colorado Springs store Aug. 4 and plans a two-day hiring event next week to fill nearly 100 jobs at the location, according to the Arizona-based healthy living grocery.

The roughly 23,000-square-foot store, at 1720 S. Nevada Ave., southwest of Nevada and Ramona avenues, will help anchor the Creekwalk shopping center that's a centerpiece of redevelopment efforts along Nevada, south of downtown.

Sprouts will conduct its hiring event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 21-22 at the Hilton Garden Inn Colorado Springs Airport, 2035 Aerotech Drive. Job seekers can apply online in advance at https://about.sprouts.com/careers/. Walk-in applicants also are welcome at the hiring event.

The grocery will seek to fill 92 full- and part-time positions that include department and assistant department managers, department clerks, courtesy clerks, cashiers, backup receivers, administrative coordinators and scan coordinators.

Because of its "healthy approach" to grocery shopping, Sprouts said applicants "should share a passion for the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store."

Rich Laden, The Gazette