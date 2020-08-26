briefly
Sports betting surges in Colorado as major sports resume
Sports wagering surged 55% in Colorado last month, compared with June, to $59.2 million as major sports returned with baseball leading the way, even though the major league season didn’t begin until July 23.
All but about $600,000 was wagered online through 10 online operators; the rest was bet through eight retail sportsbooks, generating $241,867 in taxes. Bettors wagered $9.1 million, or 15.6% of the total, on baseball and $7.6 million, or 12.8% of the total, on soccer. Table tennis, golf and basketball completed the top five, while combination bets, or parlays, totaled $8.6 million, or 14.6% of the total.
Colorado voters legalized sports wagering in November, with betting starting May 1 despite a dearth of sporting events due to the pandemic.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette