Cable giant Spectrum is hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region's southeast center, 2190 Jet Wing Drive, with plans to hire 70 customer service representatives.
The job fair is part of the company's plan to add 100 employees to its Colorado Springs call center, which now employs 600. Job candidates are asked to bring their résumé to meet with a Spectrum recruiter to find out more about the positions, which offer pay of at least $20 an hour for providing phone-based account and payment support services.
Spectrum is the brand that Charter Communications uses to sell cable television, internet, telephone and mobile communications services.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette