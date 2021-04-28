The Space Symposium will be a hybrid in-person and online event in August to comply with state COVID-19 pandemic restrictions limiting attendance to nearly 6,000, the Space Foundation announced Wednesday.
The Colorado Springs-based foundation opened registration Friday for in-person attendance at the event, scheduled for Aug. 23-26 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. It will also offer the entire program virtually though its Symposium 365 Digital Platform, with registration for that option beginning next month. The in-person event will include more than 200 exhibits in the new Bartolin Hall exhibition center completed last year.
Last year symposium was postponed to Oct. 31 two weeks before it was set to begin on March 30, but had to be postponed again as COVID case numbers spiked across El Paso County and the state during the fall. The annual convention typically attracts more than 14,000 participants from around the world, making it the city's largest convention and a major driver for the local economy.
"The capabilities are now in place for us to safely gather again in person, while expanding our reach to host attendees from around the world virtually and make them part of the Space Symposium experience," Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor said Wednesday in a news release. "The past year has challenged us all, but the space community has demonstrated its perseverance and inspiration in countless ways."
The agenda and speakers for the symposium haven't yet been set, but will be updated on the symposium's website at www.spacesymposium.org/agenda/. However, U.S. Space Command leader Gen. James Dickinson, Space Force boss Gen. John "Jay" Raymond and Viasat Chairman and founder Mark Dankberg are listed among the speakers, who in the past have included Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
