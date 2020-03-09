Three weeks from the start of the Pikes Peak region's most prominent conference, organizers of the Space Symposium were cautiously moving ahead with plans despite the looming threat of coronavirus.
Other large conferences, including the South by Southwest film, media and music gathering in Austin, Texas, have cancelled in recent days as spread of the respiratory illness grows across America. The Space Symposium, the planet's top gathering of rocket scientists, remained on track to kick off at The Broadmoor on March 30.
"We continue to keep abreast of the situation," said Rich Cooper, a spokesman for the Space Foundation in Colorado Springs, which runs the annual event.
The symposium, in its 36th year, has never cancelled. It seems poised to shatter attendance records in 2020, after topping 14,000 in recent years.
The symposium is more than a trade show for space. It brings in top military brass and political leaders to rub elbows with industry experts and the burgeoning commercial space industry.
The symposium comes as space industries grow in prominence in Colorado, which has the nation's No. 2 space economy, behind California. The Trump administration placed an unprecedented emphasis on military space programs last year with the creation of the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Space Command amid increased Pentagon spending on satellite programs.
Space Force chief Gen. Jay Raymond will attend the symposium along with Air Force boss Gen. David Goldfein.
This year, space agency leaders from around the globe are expected to join their American counterparts at the conference. The heads of space agencies in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Portugal and Germany were on the speaker's list.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, the Pentagon's No. 2 civilian leader David Norquist, the heads of NASA and the European Space Agency, and leaders on congressional committees for space also are to attend.
The symposium regularly fill's hotel rooms around the Pikes Peak region and pumps millions into the local economy. Admission costs run to $2,690 a ticket.
The show is an annual anchor for The Broadmoor, which built a new conference hall to house the symposium. The facility is set to open just in time for exhibitors from the space industry to set up their booths.
On its website, the Space Foundation says hand sanitizer and good hygiene practices will help keep the symposium on track amid the spread of the virus COVID-19.
"What would it take to cancel the Space Symposium?" the foundation asks on its website. "Is that an option?"
"The safety and security of every Space Symposium attendee, exhibitor, participant, and support staff member is priority one for the Space Foundation, The Broadmoor and all of its partners," the foundation said. "We work with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, intelligence services, military service branches and others – including public health sources to assure that priority is fulfilled each day of our program."