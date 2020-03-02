Amid growing worldwide concern about the spread of the coronavirus, the Space Foundation said Monday that the Colorado Springs-based group has no plans to cancel or delay its upcoming Space Symposium.
Rich Cooper, the foundation's vice president of strategic communications and outreach, said the group hadn't received any cancellations and is still getting interest from participants who want to register and vendors who want to exhibit at the symposium. The annual event, scheduled for March 30-April 2 at The Broadmoor, draws more than 14,000 exhibitors, speakers and participants worldwide, generating a $30 million economic impact and making it the city's biggest convention.
"We are watching everything and following all of the guidance that has been given to us by public health officials," Cooper said. "We are keeping a fervent eye on all of the information we can find. We want to make sure everyone here has a safe and successful symposium. We will be working with The Broadmoor as well as all of our vendors, staff and volunteers to take appropriate measures" to ensure safety.
On Sunday, the American Physical Society canceled a meeting in Denver that was to begin on Monday and draw 11,000 participants. The Maryland-based group cited "rapidly escalating" developments around the coronavirus for the decision after about 800 people canceled presentations or plans to attend, including 500 from countries where quarantines are already in place.
The foundation said it will continue to monitor guidance from the World Health Organization, the U.S. State Department, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment and the El Paso County Office of Public Health. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Colorado or surrounding states and the state and county agencies have said exposure risk to the virus is low.
China has seen most of the 90,000 or so virus cases worldwide, and the death toll now exceeds 3,000. In the United States, authorities have counted at least 80 cases of the virus with six deaths. The virus outbreak that began in central China has been shutting down industrial centers, emptying shops and severely crimping travel all over the world. Concerns about the economic impact sent the stock market down sharply last week before staging a recovery Monday.