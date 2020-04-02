The Space Symposium, the largest convention held annually in Colorado Springs, has been rescheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 3, the Space Foundation announced Thursday.

The four-day event at The Broadmoor attracts more than 14,000 participants from the military, civilian space agencies, contractors and academics worldwide and generates more than $200 million in economic impact. The Colorado Springs-based foundation last month postponed the symposium, which would have concluded Thursday, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Colorado Springs to celebrate one of the world’s most inventive and impactful communities,” Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor said in a news release. “We will continue to monitor all of the public health reports and adhere to all of the federal, state, and local orders regarding public assemblies but we have confidence in planning ahead for a future that brings our community safely back together in Colorado Springs.”

No details are available on the rescheduled symposium agenda or speakers. The nonprofit said the size and scope of the program are yet to be determined; changes, including updates on speakers and programming, will be posted regularly on www.spacesymposium.org/. All registration fees will be automatically applied to the rescheduled event, and those unable to attend should contact the foundation for a full refund.

"It’s encouraging to see the Space Foundation and The Broadmoor have found a new date to hold the much-anticipated 36th Space Symposium, and we look forward to other groups solidifying their adjusted plans in the coming weeks," said Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, the local convention and visitor bureau. He called the symposium rescheduling "a great sign" for both the tourism industry and Colorado Springs Airport and said it "brings a great sense of hope and positivity to have dates to look forward to again."

The symposium is the foundation's most important source of revenue. In 2018 tax filings, the most recent year available, the event generated nearly 60% of the foundation's more than $11 million in revenue.

“The rescheduling of the Space Symposium for this fall is great economic news for our City,” Mayor John Suthers said in an email. “As we recover from the COVID-19 crisis, I can think of no better celebration, and no more impactful economic stimulant, than bringing back this event.”

The symposium has grown so much in recent years that the Broadmoor constructed a massive new exhibit hall to hold it. The nearly 170,000-square-foot addition is next to Broadmoor Hall along Lake Circle on Colorado Springs’ southwest side. The new venue provides about 93,500 square feet of exhibition space that would connect via a corridor to the 60,000-square-foot Broadmoor Hall.