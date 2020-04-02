The Space Symposium, the largest convention held annually in Colorado Springs, has been rescheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 3, the Space Foundation announced Thursday.

The four-day event attracts more than 14,000 participants from the military, civilian space agencies, contractors and academics worldwide and generates more than $200 million in economic impact. The foundation last month postponed the symposium, which would have concluded Thursday, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Colorado Springs to celebrate one of the world’s most inventive and impactful communities,” Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor said in a news release. “We will continue to monitor all of the public health reports and adhere to all of the federal, state, and local orders regarding public assemblies but we have confidence in planning ahead for a future that brings our community safely back together in Colorado Springs.”

