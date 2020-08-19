There will be no Space Symposium this year. Originally planned to open March 30 and postponed until Oct. 31, the Space Symposium has now been rescheduled a second time until August 2021, with organizers saying the COVID-19 pandemic has made staging the largest convention in Colorado Springs "not possible."
The Colorado Springs-based Space Foundation instead plans to offer "Space Symposium 365, a year-around online series of events starting in the fall that will offer "presentations by top global leaders, executive panels, world-class awards, activities for young space leaders and other multimedia components," the nonprofit said Wednesday in a news release.
The in-person event, which draws 13,000 participants from throughout the world annually to Colorado Springs, is now scheduled for Aug. 22–26, 2021, at The Broadmoor. The event features typically features dozens of speeches, panel discussions, luncheons and banquets, hundreds of exhibits and many parties and networking gatherings that produce deals between space businesses and government agencies.
