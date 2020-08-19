Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.