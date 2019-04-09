Moon landings by multiple countries could trigger a “Wild West” scenario with few rules to keep key discoveries safe, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Tuesday.
Commerce and NASA will ask Congress to approve a public-private partnership to fulfill the National Space Council’s goal of a permanent U.S. presence on the moon during the next five years, Ross said on the second day of the four-day Space Symposium at The Broadmoor.
Ross said he expects the commercial space industry to grow in value from $24 billion today to $3 trillion over the next 20 years as U.S. companies continue to develop innovative products and service, including space tourism. Department leaders will meet soon with financial executives to find ways to pay for innovation with reduced risk.
The secretary said he is “committed to making sure the U.S. remains the flag of choice for innovative space companies” though competition is intensifying. That includes working with allies to build common practices for the industry. A Japanese company cleaning up space debris, for example, exemplifies the cooperation needed, he said.
The Commerce Department wants to become a resource for traffic management by commercial space companies to avoid collisions with other spacecraft and debris, Ross said. That doesn’t mean the department will tell private companies to move their satellites, but it could create an open network for all to know where items are in space.