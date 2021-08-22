Centennial-based United Launch Alliance’s Atlas and Delta rockets for years have served as NASA’s ticket to ride to space.
Since 2006, the company has built and launched the rockets 140 times successfully, taking satellites and spacecraft to the stars. A joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, ULA employs 1,300 people in Colorado, and 2,600 nationwide.
With the arrival of Space Symposium 2021 in Colorado Springs, CEO Tory Bruno took time to answer some questions via email about the recent Starliner mission (Boeing’s spacecraft to take astronauts to the International Space Station), how the company’s rockets are built and what’s next for the aerospace company.
Q: Can you tell readers about ULA's involvement in the Starliner mission, which was recently scheduled for an unmanned test flight?
A: The launch of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) OFT-2 mission has been delayed. We will support launch when our Boeing and NASA customers are ready. A ULA Atlas V is launching the Boeing CST-100 Starliner. This will be Atlas’ second launch of the Starliner. Atlas performed well on the first launch, delivering Starliner to an extremely accurate insertion. (Note: Problems with the Starliner’s propusion system scrubbed the planned launch. No new launch date had been set as of deadline for this publication)
Q: What are the other top projects coming up for ULA - can you speak specifically to how your Colorado-based operations impact these projects/missions?
A: At ULA, we don’t just design, build and launch great rockets. We build great teams and partner to achieve legendary results. The technologies we launch protect our country and troops in the battlefield, enable search and rescue, connect families across the globe and provide discoveries about our solar system and places beyond. We work closely with our NASA, U.S. Space Force and commercial customers and are dedicated to delivering every mission successfully to orbit.
We have several exciting missions coming up, including launching NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, a 12-year long mission to Jupiter’s asteroids that will visit nine different bodies left over from the very earliest formation of the solar system.
Next year, we will launch the inaugural flight of our new Vulcan rocket which will increase the mass we can take to orbit and introduce a revolutionary Centaur V upper stage that will be able to perform entirely new missions in space, while continuing to maintain our legendary reliability and the most precise orbital insertions in the world.
Q: Do you build the rockets in Colorado?
A: ULA is headquartered in Centennial along with our main engineering staff, constituting one of the largest concentrations of rocket scientists in the world.
Our main rocket factory is in Decatur, Alabama, where we fabricate and assemble rockets that stand 30 stories high when fully stacked. These are literally too big to transport by rail or road, so they ship from there in pieces, via our custom designed RocketShip, through rivers to the Caribbean and on to Cape Canaveral, Florida or through the Panama Canal to California. Once at the launch site, the pieces are put together, mated with a spacecraft and head to space.
Q: What's the 'next big thing' for ULA?
A: ULA is transforming the future of space launch, making it more affordable, accessible and commercialized with its new, next-generation rocket. Vulcan Centaur is superior in reliability, cost, weight and capability, and provides a solution for the nation’s most critical need: reliable access to space. Vulcan will do it all – affordability with higher performance – while continuing to deliver on ULA’s unparalleled reliability and precision.
Q: How is space travel/exploration going to change in coming years? What's ULA's role in that?
A: ULA’s vision for the future is to enable the full potential of cislunar space, the region between earth and the moon, as well as the asteroids that lie just beyond. This region contains unimaginably vast natural resources. We are working towards a self-sustaining cislunar economy that holds the potential for a post scarcity human future, where thousands of men and women live and work in space, and the many things that are rare here on earth are present in great abundance. ULA has started to bring people, companies and government organizations together to work towards this future.
Q: Tell readers about ULA's involvement in Space Symposium, and why that particular event is important for the Colorado aerospace industry.
A: Colorado plays a critical role in the national and global space industry. Space Symposium draws the focus of the international, commercial, civil and defense communities, solidifying the state’s role in the industry. ULA has been an active participant in Space Symposium for many years. We support the event through our booth, sponsorships, and various meetings with customers and suppliers.