Startups have moved beyond traditional technology hotbeds on the East and West coasts and into space with a big boost from the world's largest provider of cloud computing services.
Companies providing services ranging from warning small satellite operators of possible collisions that could hobble or destroy their satellites to building autonomous robotic vehicles for use in extreme environments, including a moon mission next year, are participating in an AWS (Amazon Web Services) program to train space startups how to better use cloud computing services to grow their businesses. Two of the 10 companies in the program have Colorado ties — LEOLabs, a Menlo Park, Calif., company that tracks space debris, has a technical team at the Catalyst Campus, near downtown Colorado Springs, and moon rover builder Lunar Outpost is based in Golden.
"These 10 companies are learning to build, grow and scale on the AWS cloud," said Clint Crosier, director of AWS Aerospace and Satellite, which is operating the AWS Space Accelerator program. He moderated a panel Thursday at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs with five accelerator participants including LeoLabs and Lunar Outpost. "The cloud is designed for companies to avoid the investment needed to build their own computing infrastructure" by paying for their own computing firepower.
The 10 companies went through the monthlong accelerator program — which included technical training in machine learning, high-performance computing and other cloud computing tools — from early June to early July and will make presentations on their products and services next month to potential customers and investors. The program is backed by British space venture capital fund Seraphim, which has invested in five of the 10 companies, including LeoLabs.
Adam Maher, CEO and founder of Ursa Space, which provides data analysis using geospatial analysis and Earth observation data, said he learned during the accelerator to better understand how satellite data can be used across multiple markets and industries. He said the Ithaca, N.Y.-based company wants to build the technology needed to bring information and data gathered from satellites to smartphones or other mobile device.
Rob Rainhart, chief operating officer of Hawkeye 360, said he found during the program that using cloud computing has allowed the company to grow faster than it would have trying to buy its own computing power and also used cloud services to make connections to engineers and software developers specializing in data analysis. The Herndon, Va., data analytics firm uses satellites in low-Earth orbit to locate and monitor radio frequencies for government and commercial customers.
Adam Kaplan, CEO of Gaithersburg, Md.-based Edgybees, said he learned during the program that many government and other data users don't understand how cloud computing — an on-demand use of a data storage network — works and how to take data from where it is created to the cloud. Edgybees takes video images from satellites and other sources and uses augmented-reality technology to put them into geographic context for use by first responders during disasters.
The other five companies in the program include Cognitive Space, a Houston company that helps operators manage their satellites; D-Orbit, an Italian firm that provides situational awareness for satellite operators and helps them with decommissioned satellites; Descartes Labs, a Santa Fe, N.M., company that analyzes space sensor data for military intelligence and other uses; Orbital Sidekick, a San Francisco firm that uses satellite data to track environmental changes on Earth, and Satellite Vu, a British company that uses satellites to track thermal emissions from buildings.