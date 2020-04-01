Employment in the U.S. space industry nationwide rose last year to an 8-year high, according to a report from the Space Foundation, but industry officials warn the sector is now feeling the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The industry employed more than 141,520 in 2019, up 4% from 2018, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics compiled by the Colorado Springs-based nonprofit. It is the third consecutive year of employment growth for the industry and the highest number of space workers since 2012. The industry grew at a 3.1% rate in the previous year.
The report reflects the industry at the end of last year and thus doesn’t include any layoffs, furloughs or other reductions triggered by the pandemic, said Rich Cooper, a foundation spokesman in Washington, D.C.
The group is compiling more recent data from multiple sources to determine how the rapid of the virus has affected the industry, he said.
“This is a fluid situation and we know well there will be ripples across every economic sector,” Cooper said. “But the analysts we use for this report have said the space industry is a lot more insulated from this than many other sectors, but I don’t think anyone can look at today’s circumstances and not see themselves impacted by it.”
The jobs data is included in the foundation’s first-quarter Space Report, which has switched from an annual publication to quarterly. The annual report was typically released during the group’s Space Symposium; the pandemic forced the foundation to postpone the convention, the largest held in Colorado Springs with more than 14,000 participants. No new date has been set, Cooper said.
Courtney Stadd, a Maryland-based management consultant to the aerospace industry, said in the report that the industry’s diverse nature — including defense giants and small startups — could help mitigate some of the pandemic’s effects. He also said the industry’s focus on communications and surveillance for national security could help the industry secure additional government support.
However, small startups with few cash reserves and other financial resources, may be hit harder by the pandemic and less able to weather a deep economic downturn that could slow space launches and curb investment in space startups, said Meagan Crawford, managing partner of SpaceFund, a Houston-based venture capital fund specializing in space startups.
Other information included in the report:
• Worldwide space launch attempts jumped 39% in the past decade to 103 in 2019.
• The number of new nations expanding their reach into space rose to 82, including Ethiopia. Africa is the fastest growing continent of new space-faring nations.
• Research and investment at the International Space Station hit record levels with 967 hours of onboard research, up 27% from 2018, and investor members in the station’s National Laboratory rose 33% to 157.