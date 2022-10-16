The Space Foundation Discovery Center turned 10 years old this month, and the Colorado Springs community was invited to celebrate its birthday on Saturday.
Visitors were treated to a demonstration from Penrose-based model-rocketry company Estes Rockets, food truck, 3D printed prizes, an exhibition from the Manitou Robotics Team and a host of other displays and games as the Discovery Center celebrated a decade of impact on the Colorado Springs area.
“The Space Foundation has been hugely important in Colorado Springs, nationally and even internationally,” said Nicole Sjoblom, Estes’ education and outreach specialist. “Aerospace is a really big industry in Colorado, and the Space Foundation Discovery Center has been great for everyone.”
Since opening its doors in 2012, the Discovery Center has “encouraged more than 300,000 people to open their eyes to the wonders of space,” said director Rachel English. “We’ve brought in thousands of students to inspire them to either pursue careers in space or understand how space affects their world every single day.”
That inspiration has come in the form of more than 1,600 field trips, 250 scholarships, nearly 1,000 special workshops and more than 20 exhibitions showing 1,800 space-related artifacts, officials said.
“We’ve also helped inspire multiple people to become aerospace engineers or pursue STEM careers because they grew up coming to the museum,” said English, who has served in a variety of roles at the Discovery Center over the past six years.
STEM-proficient students are a valuable commodity, and aerospace is not the only industry looking for them. Tech giants like Google, Yahoo, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft are hungry for kids with the same skill sets. One of the Space Foundation’s goals is to help make the talent pool bigger.
“That’s one of the things we’re trying to do with our outreach programs,” said spokeswoman Mayo Davison. “If we can get more kids excited about STEM at an early age, everyone will benefit.”
As the aerospace industry continues to grow, so will the need for highly qualified professionals in just about every discipline. Astronauts and rocket launches are what usually comes to mind when it comes to space, but the opportunities in the field are varied and virtually endless, English said.
“If you’re a historian, if you’re an artist, if you’re an accountant, there’s a place for you in space,” she said. “If you’re in marketing, if you like to build things with your hands, if you’re a farmer, if you’re a welder — space has a place for you.”
At the Discovery Center’s 10th birthday party, potential future astronauts, aerospace engineers and inventors played games, drove robots and launched model rockets. English said she hopes the memories from Saturday’s celebration will linger in children’s minds for years to come.
“Our goal here at the Discovery Center is to make sure everyone who comes in can see a version of themselves,” she said.