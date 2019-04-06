The Space Foundation has big expansion plans — for its annual symposium, now in its 35th year, and its headquarters and museum complex off Garden of the Gods Road.
The Colorado Springs-based nonprofit plans to enlarge the annual symposium next year, already the city's largest, after The Broadmoor completes a 93,500-square-foot exhibition hall as an addition to Broadmoor Hall that now houses about 200 exhibits from aerospace and defense contractors, space agencies and others. Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor said the larger space should be able to accommodate up to 325 exhibits, including more than 100 now on a waiting list. The Colorado Springs City Council is scheduled to vote on the project April 23.
"We have been working with The Broadmoor over the past year and this (facility) will be huge for us and our continued growth and for the symposium to continue to thrive and grow," Zelibor said. "The symposium is so important to the industry because member companies can showcase their latest and greatest technology. We have to grow with the needs of the industry and this expansion will satisfy our requirements for years to come."
The foundation also plans to nearly triple the size of its headquarters and Discovery Center, a space, science and technology center designed to build interest in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics among schoolchildren. The group received a grant from El Pomar Foundation to buy adjacent space in the same building on Arrowswest Drive in October for $6 million with plans to raise up to $40 million to build out the facility.
"There are 6 million visitors going to Garden of the Gods each year. We want to be a place where they stop. We hope the Discovery Center will become a bookend in Colorado Springs along with the Olympic Museum" now under construction and set to open next year, Zelibor said. "We have a lot of (space) artifacts that we cannot display. We would like to eventually become an affiliate of the (Smithsonian National) Air and Space Museum."
This year's symposium starts Monday at The Broadmoor with sessions on cybersecurity and military space, much of which is classified, and moves into a higher orbit Tuesday with speakers that include acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, NASA Administrator James Bridenstine and Northrop Grumman CEO Kathy Warden. The Wednesday program includes speakers from military space commands and international space agencies, the Space Hall of Fame luncheon and a startup business plan pitch competition sponsored by NASA. The event closes Thursday with more speakers and panel discussions and student tours of symposium exhibits.
The 50th anniversary of the U.S. moon landing will be a continuing theme through the entire four-day symposium, Zelibor said. Noted visitors include Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, and retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Tom Stafford, who flew two Gemini missions and commanded Apollo 10 and the first U.S.-Soviet Union space mission.
The first symposium in 1984, one year after the foundation was started, attracted 485 people to The Broadmoor to discuss the latest space developments and issues through speakers and panel discussions. The four-day event now attracts about 15,000 people, fills at least 11 Colorado Springs hotels and generates an economic impact of about $30 million for Springs area hotels, restaurants, retailers and other businesses.
In recent years, the symposium has become so large that the hotel has erected a temporary tent-like structure with flooring, lights, heating and cooling systems to house some of the exhibits. Even with that structure, which the foundation calls the Pavilion, the foundation still has a waiting list of at least 70 exhibitors that grows every year, which Zelibor said could be accommodated in the new exhibition hall.
High winds last year damaged the Pavilion, forcing a 24-hour closure for repairs that triggered requests from affected exhibitors for refunds, but Zelibor said the foundation "worked something else out" with them. The closure highlighted the need for a larger, permanent facility for the symposium, which also will help the resort attract more meetings and conferences between late October and early April.
Zelibor said he has no desire to turn the symposium into a Las Vegas event with thousands of exhibits and more than 100,000 participants. He is more interested in quality than quantity, attracting "the right people, the right exhibits and the right program. We are in the business of bringing all the right people to this event." The most important part of the event, he said, is the partnerships formed and deals made among participating companies and executives.
"CEOs tell us that this is the single most important event of the year for them because they complete more business in those four days than any other event like it," Zelibor said. "They can come to the symposium, make connections and deals to help their business grow. Many of the hotel rooms become meeting rooms where business is conducted. The new addition will have more than 30 permanent meeting rooms that will allow more business to get done."
The expansion of the foundation's headquarters and Discovery Center is a longer-term project. Zelibor said the group will need to raise $30 million-$40 million to build out the 83,000 square feet of space it acquired. The foundation has hired Washington, D.C., museum planning and design firm Gallagher & Associates, which also worked on the U.S. Olympic Museum, to plan the Discovery Center expansion, which Zelibor expects will take about two years to complete the first of several phases.
"The Discovery Center was started by (former foundation CEO) Elliot Pulham as an experiment and it has taken off and become huge. We need to expand it to increase our impact," Zelibor said. "We need the expansion because our staff is growing and we want to have a greater impact for STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and outreach. We also want to bring in the latest technology to help people understand the impact of space on innovation."
A study commissioned by the foundation last year calculated an expanded headquarters and Discovery Center would pump another $25 million annually into the Colorado Springs-area economy by 2023 as well as prompt more schoolchildren to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and math. The study by Growth Capital Network, an Ann Arbor, Mich.-based research firm, estimated about a third of new visitors would come from outside Colorado Springs.