Southwest Airlines will offer a new nonstop route between Colorado Springs Airport and San Diego International Airport this winter, Colorado Springs Airport said in a news release Wednesday.

The route, set to run Nov. 22 to Jan. 2, 2023, will increase Southwest's capacity to and from Colorado Springs during the holiday season along with two other seasonal, nonstop routes to Houston Hobby Airport and San Antonio International Airport, airport officials said in the release.

Flights to San Diego will run out of Colorado Springs at 4 p.m. with a flight into Colorado Springs at 2:45 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 22, 23, 27 and 28; Dec. 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30; and Jan. 2. Houston's and San Antonio's seasonal flights also will run from late November through early January, with one flight scheduled each way between those destinations and Colorado Springs.

The three seasonal routes will open more capacity on Southwest during peak travel times after Colorado Springs saw less capacity available in May, with a 1.7% decrease in capacity compared to last year, the release said.

Travel through the Colorado Springs Airport increased 17.4% compared to May 2021, when 194,747 passengers passed through the terminal, the release said. Travelers are encouraged to arrive at ticket counters at least an hour and half before their flight because of the heavy traffic.

Southwest, the airport's largest carrier, began service out of Colorado Springs in March 2021, boosting airport traffic to a 13-year high during its first year of service while driving down fare prices by offering 14 daily nonstop flights to Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

Southwest will use the seasonal flight to test the Colorado Springs travel market to see if the route will be profitable enough to offer year-round, Senior Public Communications Specialist Dana Schield said.