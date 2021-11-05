FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo, a Southwest Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. Southwest is celebrating its 15th anniversary of starting service in Denver by offering a 30% discount on flights booked through Monday from Colorado Springs or Denver. The Dallas-based, low-fare carrier has grown its Denver operation from 13 daily flights to three cities on Jan. 3, 2006, to nearly 250 daily flights to nearly 90 cities by next March.