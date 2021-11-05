Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 15th anniversary of starting service to Denver International Airport by offering travelers a 30% discount on flights early next year in or out of Colorado Springs or Denver.
The flights must be booked by the end of Monday. The discounts apply to travel between Jan. 5 and March 2 to any published fare on the airline's website and celebrates Southwest launching service at DIA on Jan. 3, 2006 (the discount applies only to the fare, not to government fees and taxes). The Dallas-based low-fare carrier began service to Denver with 13 daily flights to three cities, the same number of daily flights Southwest began flying out of Colorado Springs when it began service here March 11.
To get the discount, travelers to and from Colorado Springs book on Southwest's website and must enter the promotion code WANNAGOCOS and travelers to and from Denver must use the code HEART4DEN. The discounts can't be combined with other promotional codes or fares, are valid only on new reservations and any changes made to the itinerary after purchase will void the discounts.
"We have felt very welcomed by the city and airport leaders in Colorado Springs and that feeling persists to this day," said Jason Van Eaton, senior vice president of government affairs and real estate for Southwest and the company's executive ambassador to Colorado. "We're very pleased with the maturity of the flights and use of the service. It really helps that people want to come to Colorado Springs, so we are benefiting from not just people flying out of the city but also because so many want to come there — it is vibrant community with so many outdoor recreation opportunities."
Southwest is testing Colorado Springs flights to Houston's William P. Hobby Airport and San Antonio during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods, and bookings are strong enough that the airline is likely to bring back the flights next year "if use patterns continue," Van Eaton said. Strong bookings for Southwest's seasonal flights in Montrose and Steamboat Springs prompted Southwest to expand its service to both cities in recent months from seasonal to year-around.
"We are always watching travel trends in our route network and as we see usage increase, we will look at deepening our network in Colorado Springs," Van Eaton said. "A lot of people have wondered why we fly between Colorado Springs and Denver, but Denver is the largest station on our network and traveling through Denver puts you in touch with almost our entire network. We will have 18 new destinations from the beginning of 2020 to mid-November, and 12 of them have service to Denver."
During its 15 years at DIA, Southwest has grown its schedule by more than 16 times to more than 240 daily flights to nearly 90 cities and the carrier now employs more than 4,400 statewide. Southwest continues to expand in Denver, opening new ticket counters this week and planning to begin operations in a new maintenance hangar during the first quarter. The airline also will start using the first gates of a 16-gate expansion at DIA in the first half of next year, giving Southwest 40 gates at DIA.
"We're humble and grateful to the entire Denver region for supporting Southwest the past 15 years, as we've grown to become the preferred airline of the Denver-area traveler," Andrew Watson, Southwest's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said Friday in a news release. "Today's celebration serves as a testament to the dedication of our customers, our people and our community partners that continue choosing us to connect to the people and places important in their lives."
Southwest's Denver operation generates more than 77,000 jobs statewide, nearly $4 billion a year in wages and $7.1 billion a year in economic activity statewide, according to a 2019 economic impact study by Vancouver, Canada-based InterVISTAS Consulting for Southwest and DIA. Those numbers likely have grown, Van Eaton said, because Southwest now operates nearly 30 more daily flights than it did in 2019.
Southwest has taken several steps to avoid the nationwide flurry of delays and cancellations that hit the carrier last month, Van Eaton said. The airline is hiring 5,000 people by year's end with nearly half already added, adjusting its flight schedule to reduce the number of connections travelers need to get to their destination and making changes in its baggage handling system, he said.
"It is no surprise that staffing and supply-chain issues have impacted us as well as every other industry," Van Eaton said. "We are prepared to operate our full schedule during the holiday season."
Some of the new hires, as well as thousands of others to be added next year, will help Southwest add new destinations and additional flights to current destinations as the carrier adds 114 aircraft next year to its fleet of Boeing 737 jets, Van Eaton said. The carrier now employs nearly 54,000 people to serve 121 cities in the U.S., the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.