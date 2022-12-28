The Southwest Airlines crisis that unfolded this past weekend is still affecting flights at the Colorado Springs Airport. Here are a few updates on Wednesday's scheduled flights.

Of the 12 scheduled in-bound flights today, eight flights have been canceled and one has been delayed as of 10:30 a.m., according to the airport’s flight status tracker.

Of the nine departing flights scheduled, five have been canceled and four are currently running on time.

On Thursday, 24 flights (arrivals and departures) are projected to be canceled, according to Colorado Springs Airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. All the canceled flights are Southwest, she said.

At Denver International Airport, 53% of Southwest's flights have been canceled, or a total of 292 flights canceled in the past 24 hours as of late Wednesday morning, according to FlightAware. Dozens more Southwest flights have been delayed at DIA.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

For Thursday at DIA, 58% of Southwest flights have been canceled for a total of more than 2,300 Southwest Denver flights canceled in recent days.

The deadly winter storm that plagued this year’s holiday weekend resulted in a snowball effect of flight cancellations. But U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg labeled Southwest's problems a "system failure" Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

Southwest has updated its website, adding a travel disruption information section for information pertaining to canceled flights and missing luggage from the past weekend. There, you’ll find a form to request refunds, as well as answers to frequently asked questions.