Southwest Airlines will recommence its seasonal winter offerings to several destinations at Colorado Springs Airport including extended service dates to Houston-Hobby, the airport announced earlier this week.

May flight data from the airport also showed Southwest Airlines continued to surpass 2022 traffic levels.

Nonstop service to Houston, San Antonio and San Diego will begin Nov. 21 and run until Jan. 2 at Colorado Springs Airport, similar to what Southwest offered in years prior.

But this year, Southwest's flights to Houston will restart again on Jan. 14 to offer a weekly nonstop route on Sundays until March 6.

“The extension of Houston-Hobby to the Southwest schedule is a huge win for Colorado Springs,” said Greg Phillips, director of aviation at Colorado Springs Airport, “and we’re hopeful for even more growth in the future.”

If May is any sign of the future, more growth is likely to come.

Southwest saw a 13% increase in enplanements, or travelers boarding planes out of Colorado Springs Airport, compared to the same month last year. Year to date, Southwest’s enplanements were up 15.4% through the end of May.

Southwest will also roll out more nonstop flights on July 11 to a new destination for Colorado Springs travelers, Long Beach, Calif.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The destination is one of several new routes the airport added during the past several months as well as two new carriers, California-based Avelo Airlines and Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines.

A variety of new flight service and airline options flowed into the Colorado Springs market after Denver-based Frontier Airlines exited in November.

Airport officials attribute Frontier’s departure to the airport’s dip in enplanement rates that continued to have lingering effects through the end of May. May enplanements were down 2.8% compared to the same month last year.

But airport officials see promising potential for airport traffic the rest of the year with the influx of more than 95,000 seats at the airport between May and the end of the year.

Plus, airport data indicates that airlines will not having trouble filing those seats.

Colorado Springs' load factor, or the measurement of the fullness of flights, was 78.6% year-to-date at the end of May with summer load factors likely to exceed 80%, an airport news release said.

The airport also anticipates its busiest June and encourages travelers to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight departs.