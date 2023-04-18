A number of Southwest flights were delayed out of Colorado Springs and Denver on Tuesday following a nationwide grounding of the airline due to "intermittent technical difficulties," according to social media.

By late Tuesday morning on the East Coast, more than 1,500 Southwest flights had been delayed, accounting for over half of the delayed flights nationwide.

According to the airline's Twitter account, Southwest asked the Federal Aviation Administration to hold departures because of technical difficulties. By 9:35 a.m., the airline announced it had resumed operations following a pause in service.

As of 1:54 p.m., two of the nine scheduled Southwest flights at the Colorado Springs Airport were experiencing delays. For updated, real-time flight information, click or tap here.

For flight updates from the Denver International Airport, click or tap here.

Southwest passengers can also click or tap here for more information.