Colorado Springs residents are one step closer to the beach.

Southwest Airlines will offer a nonstop route between Colorado Springs Airport and Long Beach Airport starting in July, the airport announced Thursday.

“Southwest Airlines has been tremendously supportive of the Colorado Springs community both as one of our key carriers and as a community partner since they began service,” Greg Phillips, director of aviation for the Colorado Springs Airport, said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to both our partnership and service at COS growing.”

Service will begin July 11 with the first flight to arrive from Long Beach at 2:15 p.m. and the first outbound flight to depart at 4:30 p.m., the release said.

The route will be flown on a Boeing 737 aircraft, the release added.

The daily flight will provide service to the West Coast in addition to the other five destinations Southwest began in March 2021, including Dallas, Denver and Phoenix.

“This new daily service to Long Beach is the flight we desperately need for business and vacation travel,” said Doug Price, president and CEO of Visit Colorado Springs. “The L.A. market is huge for Colorado Springs. One more big reason to fly out of Colorado’s small airport.”

The announcement of the new route comes on the heels of a strong year for the airport: The 2022 tally of 1,071,826 enplanements, or travelers boarding planes out of the Colorado Springs Airport, marked the airport's highest traffic in 22 years.

The Long Beach flight isn't the only one being added this year at the airport; as previously announced, Sun Country Airlines is entering the market with nonstop seasonal service between Colorado Springs and Minneapolis/St. Paul this summer, from June 8 through Aug. 31.