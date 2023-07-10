Southwest Airlines' new service from Colorado Springs to Long Beach, Calif., takes off Tuesday, beginning with an inaugural flight at 1 p.m.

The new route, announced in February, is the latest addition to the Colorado Springs Airport’s nonstop flight offerings. In May, Avelo Airlines began service from Colorado Springs to Burbank, Calif., three days a week. In June, low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines began nonstop seasonal flights on Thursdays and Sundays between Colorado Springs and Minneapolis/St. Paul; those flights will continue until Aug. 31.

Also in June, Delta Air Lines began offering a nonstop daily flight to Minneapolis, a route that is expected to continue until Sept. 4, after which the carrier will shift to a once-weekly run, on Saturdays, through the end of November. Delta has also resumed a once-daily nonstop flight to Atlanta.

With the addition this year of Avelo and Sun Country, six airlines now serve the Colorado Springs Airport. Frontier Airlines ended its service out of the Springs airport last fall.

The airport is beginning a three-year, $33 million passenger terminal modernization project as it prepares to add more flights, carriers and passengers. The project will include a number of improvements designed to make the 29-year-old airport more sustainable and more accessible to travelers with disabilities, officials said.