Low-fare giant Southwest Airlines is coming to the Springs.

That’s Steamboat Springs, though, not Colorado Springs.

The Dallas-based carrier said Monday that it will begin offering nonstop season service by year’s end between Denver and Yampa Valley Regional Airport near Steamboat Springs, where it will compete with Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue and United. Southwest said it will announce additional information about the schedule and fares in coming months.”

Steamboat will be the first new destination for Southwest since it began flying nearly a year ago to Hawaii and comes as the carrier and others have been forced to cancel flights as Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft remains grounded after two crashes. Southwest, which has the nation’s largest fleet of 737 Max aircraft, has removed more than 300 of its 4,000 daily flights from its schedule until the aircraft resumes flying.

Greg Phillips, director of aviation for the city of Colorado Springs, said he and other Colorado Springs Airport officials met with Southwest schedule planners Feb. 5 at an air service conference.

The Southwest officials told him they “see potential in Colorado Springs” and that the city was among about 20 top destinations the carrier is considering.

“We would love to have Southwest in Colorado Springs and will continue our full-court press to make it easy for them to say yes” to Colorado Springs, Phillips said.

