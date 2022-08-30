The sounds of Beyoncé, Cyndi Lauper and other female music icons blared through the event hall of the The Antlers hotel as woman (and some men) from around the community gathered Tuesday to celebrate the winners of the Accolades, an award ceremony hosted by the Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce.

The central prize, Business Leader of the Year, was awarded to Cindy Aubrey, president and CEO of Pikes Peak United Way.

Pikes Peak United Way is celebrating 100 years of serving the community; it provides programing around family stability and community mentorship, including job opportunities and life resources, according to the organization's website.

Outside of Aubrey's role at Pikes Peak United Way, she has served in a variety of positions and jobs in the community, including as a board member for Early Connections Learning Centers and Colorado Springs Leadership institute, news director at KOAA TV News and chief communications officer for the city.

"There are many other women who I would put up here before me," Aubrey said as she thanked numerous people including colleagues and family members.

Other awards of the afternoon included:

• Liza Cunningham, account executive at iHeartMedia, was named Young Professional of the Year as a "emerging female leader" who "demonstrates a high level of leadership and entrepreneurial spirit."

• Jessica Fierro, owner and head brewer of Atrevida Beer Co., was named the Don Brown Entrepreneur of the Year. The award is named for chamber member and volunteer Don Brown of Springs Hosting and Frontier IT, who died in 2020. The award is someone who has a "tenacious spirit" and "contributes to the community, among other traits.

• Priscilla Williams, owner and founder of Heart to Heart Academy, a CNA academy, was named Minority Owned Business of the Year, as owner of a woman minority-owned business that demonstrated growth and stability over the past three years.

• Cara Chafetz, financial adviser for Bank of Colorado Investment Services, was named Member of the Year as a chamber member who demonstrates "excellence."

The event also featured a talk by "energetic" and "wickedly funny" keynote speaker Shari Levitin, an author and speaker who focuses on teaching sales, the event's program booklets noted.