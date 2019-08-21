Four women were honored this week by the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce for their contributions to the community as part of the group's 2019 Accolades Awards.
Diane Price, president and CEO of the Early Connections Learning Centers in Colorado Springs, was named the chamber's Business Leader of the year. Early Connections describes itself as the state's oldest nonprofit child care organization, providing early care and educational programming and services for children of low-income families.
Other award recipients were:
• Young Professional of the Year: Whitley Crow, an El Paso County project analyst for the county's Interagency Relations Division.
• Minority Owned Business of the Year: Elizabeth Mota, owner of ProBooks Accounting Solutions, a Colorado Springs firm that provides accounting services to small business owners.
• Member of the Year: Kari Reyner, franchise owner of the fab'rik boutique women's clothing store in Colorado Springs.
Award recipients are recognized for going above and beyond the leadership within their own business acumen, said Lola Woloch, the chamber's president and CEO.
But recipients also volunteer time to help improve the area's economic vitality and development, she said.
"Not only are they experts and professionals and exceed expectations in business, but they all contribute in impacting the community by serving on boards and impacting committees throughout the state, all of that," Woloch said.
The awards were presented Tuesday during a luncheon at The Antlers hotel. The chamber has presented the awards since 1993 to recognize individuals for their leadership, business acumen and community service. Recipients typically are owners, consultants or employees in business, government and the nonprofit sector.