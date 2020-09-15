Call center operator Radial plans to hire 585 seasonal workers in Pueblo to handle customer inquiries for its online commerce clients by telephone, email, chat and social media.
The company said seasonal customer service workers will have the chance to work from home. Employees who choose to do so must be from Pueblo and the surrounding area, are subject to a skills assessment and must meet Radial's technology requirements. Radial said it plans to offer opportunities to a "significant" number of seasonal jobs for full-time positions by early 2021. The seasonal workers will help place orders; handle credit requests and returns, shipping issues and processing; and respond to customer emails.
For more information, go to www.radial.com/about/careers. Staffing giant Adecco will host a hiring event to help fill the positions from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 7 at its Pueblo office, 5 William White Blvd. For more information about the event, call (719) 948-1944 or apply online at www.adeccousa.com/companies/radial-jobs/.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette