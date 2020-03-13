A downtown hotel whose room cancellations numbered just a couple of dozen a few days ago now has been devastated by Friday's postponement of the annual Space Symposium in Colorado Springs and the loss of thousands of visitors to the city.
A local financial institution that scrapped travel for employees flying on company business has taken its ban a step further; it's also requiring employees to self-quarantine for five business days before they return to work if they've flown on vacation.
A Colorado Springs manufacturer is waiting for a shipment of parts from China that had been expected in late February but now might not arrive until the end of April — adding to an already tough financial year for the company.
The warp-speed like spread of the coronavirus in Colorado and across the country over the last several days and weeks has left many Colorado Springs-area businesses scrambling and others reeling. Restaurants, hotels, manufacturers and the like are attempting to employ strategies they hope will allow them to conduct business as usual during the most unusual of times.
They've restricted travel; ramped up cleaning of door knobs, handrails and counters in offices, dining rooms and work spaces; sent reassuring emails to consumers to explain safety measures they've taken; and, in one case, posted signs at entrances to politely request that customers do business online or on the phone if they're showing coronavirus symptoms.
But it's a challenge to keep up.
"This time this week is a lot different than this time last week," said Jim Johnson, owner of GE Johnson Construction, the Springs-based general contractor that's one of the largest in the Rocky Mountain region.
Colorado recorded its first presumptive positive coronavirus case March 5. By Friday, eight days later, the number of cases stood at 72, including two in El Paso County, according to the state Department of Public Health & Environment. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control reported more than 1,600 cases and 41 deaths.
The reaction to the spread and efforts to contain the virus by governments, schools, arts groups and businesses has led to the cancellation or delay of dozens of Colorado Springs-area gatherings, meetings, concerts and sporting events, mirroring a nationwide trend.
Among the highest-profile disruptions locally: the postponement until September of Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Colorado Springs and the Springs-based Space Foundation's decision to scrap for now its 36th annual Space Symposium that was scheduled to begin at the end of this month at The Broadmoor hotel.
The latter event was expected to bring more than 14,000 people to town from around the world, fill hotels and restaurants and pump tens of million into the local economy. Work is underway to figure out whether the symposium can take place later this year.
Here's a snapshot look at how some businesses are responding to the coronavirus and the effect it's having on others:
• At the downtown Hilton Garden Inn, General Manager Daniel Valdez said Wednesday the loss of business because of coronavirus-related cancellations hadn't been too bad; three companies with "probably a couple dozen rooms between them" was the only fallout.
That all changed within 48 hours, especially as a result of Friday's postponement of the Space Symposium.
"I would call the cancellations that we've received, since the last time we spoke, devastating," Valdez said. "I'm sure we're not alone."
He and his staff were calculating the cancellations Friday and didn't have an exact number, but the Space Symposium's loss "was definitely a big hit ... It's been pretty significant."
The hotel also has fielded additional coronavirus-related cancellations not connected to the symposium, he said.
"The phones are ringing for cancellations, not reservations," Valdez said. "It hasn't been pretty."
Can anything be done? The hotel is exploring a cut in room rates, but it's questionable if that will help attract guests during the current crisis, he said.
"If people aren't traveling," Valdez said, "they're simply not traveling."
Up to now, the Hilton Garden Inn has been ramping up cleaning and sanitizing efforts for guests, Valdez said.
Housekeepers must dispose of gloves they've worn while cleaning a guest room, then wash their hands before donning another pair and entering another room, he said.
The practice has been in place before the coronavirus, but hotel officials now are making sure it's mandatory and are monitoring workers.
• One day after Colorado's first presumptive positive case, Ent Credit Union scrapped travel for employees scheduled to fly to training sessions, conferences and other out-of-town events, said Jennifer Sussman, Ent's chief marketing officer. At least four employees had trips canceled.
At the same time, employees who fly on vacation or for other personal reasons are being told to remain at home for five business days after they finish traveling — which would stretch to seven with a weekend — before coming back to work, Sussman said.
Some of those employees will have the ability — with home computers, laptops and Wi-Fi connections — to work remotely.
"One of the most important things for us is that we're maintaining the safety of our employees and our members," Sussman said.
"We want to make sure folks don't come in and create any exposure for employees or members," she added.
Ent's actions don't stop with employees; it's also asking members for help.
It's placing posters at the entrances of its branches that ask members who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms of a cough, shortness of breath or a fever, or who have traveled to a coronavirus-impacted area over the last 14 days, to use online or mobile banking or to call Ent's main number.
"Part of it is really just trying to redirect folks to those other (banking) channels," Sussman said.
Like many businesses, Ent — which has a north-side headquarters and 22 branches in El Paso and Teller counties — has increased the frequency of cleaning efforts, including wiping down doorknobs, conference tables and stairwell rails.
ATMs also are being cleaned more often, though they're handled by a contractor because of the sensitivity of the machines.
More bottles of hand sanitizer are being placed at Ent branches; employees are being told to use sanitizer and wipe their counters after each transaction; and handshakes are being avoided as much as possible.
"Not just with each other, but with outside groups coming in," Sussman said. "If you want to do something, do the elbow bump instead of having that handshake."
• Clean and sanitary surroundings are always important for restaurants. Today, they're paramount, said Luke Travins, owner of Springs-based Concept Restaurants, which operates Jose Muldoon's, Colorado Craft, MacKenzie's Chop House and Flatiron's American Bar and Grill.
"We're wiping things down more frequently like menus, doorknobs, any fixtures in the bathrooms," he said. "Those type of things we've doubled and tripled our checking of those areas and our attention to those areas."
Even before the coronavirus, Concept had a stockpile of commercial-grade cleaning products, towels, latex gloves and other items used by restaurant employees, Travins said.
The restaurants then added hand sanitizer starting March 4 at their host stands for customers and employees, although locating a steady supply is easier said than done, Travins said.
"The darn hand sanitizer you can't get," he said. "I saw the recipe online; maybe we'll try and make it."
So far, Concept's restaurants haven't seen a drop in walk-up business, yet they did lose three large groups that had booked private-room reservations — one for 60 people and two others for 30 people each, Travins said a few days ago.
"It definitely will affect sales," he said.
Those cancellations came before the postponements of the St. Patrick's Day Parade and the Space Symposium.
• Borealis Fat Bike, the Springs maker of thick-tired bikes that maneuver through snow and sand, is waiting for an overdue shipment of custom-molded frames from a Chinese factory that had been expected in late February but now might not arrive until the end of April, said owner Steve Kaczmarek.
The shipment was initially delayed by a longer-than-normal Chinese New Year, Kaczmarek said. But his order was further delayed after factory workers in China were quarantined because of the coronavirus, he said.
Kaczmarek said he's been told the shipment of about 100 frames — fewer than the 350 he was supposed to receive — now will be put on a cargo ship Monday or Friday of next week. If that happens, the shipment will take about 40 days to arrive.
Not only is his shipment taking longer, but his per-unit transportation cost of $5,000 for just 100 frames is much higher than if he had received his full order at a shipping cost of $6,000.
• Cherwell Software, which makes software that helps keep computers, networks and other information technology equipment running properly, cancelled its CLEAR 2020 Europe conference, which had been scheduled for March 9-10 in London, and is evaluating whether to reschedule the meeting.
The Colorado Springs-based company has banned travel to countries where the outbreak is most acute, including China, Iran, South Korea and much or Europe, encouraging employees to use videoconferencing for meetings. The company said its personnel are accustomed and well prepared to continue business as usual if a large number of employees are told to work remotely.
Cherwell said in an email statement that it "continues to closely monitor the developments of the COVID-19 outbreak and is in close and regular contact with our global employees, partners, suppliers and, importantly, customers. We are following guidance from local authorities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the World Health Organization (WHO). We have taken a variety of precautionary measures."