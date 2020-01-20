Another familiar restaurant brand is expanding to the First & Main Town Center on Colorado Springs' east side.

Buffalo Wild Wings, the sports bar and eatery that targets fans who want to watch games while noshing on burgers, sandwiches and, of course, chicken wings, plans to tear down a former Mimi's restaurant building at First & Main to make way for its third Springs location.

A proposal submitted to the city's Land Use Review Division shows Buffalo Wild Wings will construct a 7,623-square-foot building at 3005 New Center Point, southeast of Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle. It will replace the similar-sized Mimi's, which closed last year.

Buffalo Wild Wings has locations at 7425 N. Academy Blvd. in the Shops at Falcon Landing in northern Colorado Springs and at 2905 Geyser Drive on the south side, near The Broadmoor World Arena.

At First & Main, Buffalo Wild Wings will join Red Lobster, Rock Bottom Brewery, Five Guys, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Chick-fil-A, Tucanos Brazilian Grill and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, among several other fast-food, fast-casual and traditional sit-down restaurants.

First & Main runs along Powers' east side, from North Carefree Circle to Constitution Avenue. It has roughly 1.4 million square feet and has grown to become the city's largest retail center since it began to take shape 20 years ago.

"We hope to add to the draw of this already sprawling complex," Buffalo Wild Wings spokeswoman Claire Kudlata said via email.

Buffalo Wild Wings aims to start construction at First & Main in the first quarter and open in the third quarter, she said. The location, one of more than 1,200 that Buffalo Wild Wings has in 10 countries, will have more than 100 full- and part-time employees.

The First & Main location will feature a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant design that was rolled out starting a year ago.

That design "includes a more dominant bar that anchors the indoor and outdoor dining experience, free flowing and flexible seating areas, VIP spaces, stadium-like (audio/visual) technologies with LED modular screens and a fully enclosed patio with roll-up doors and skylights," according to Buffalo Wild Wings.

"Buffalo Wild Wings is a very strong player in the market and Powers is a very good location for customers," said Fred Veitch, a vice president with Nor'wood Development Group, the Springs real estate company that developed First & Main.

"They feel very strongly about it," he said. "They've looked at the other restaurants (at First & Main). ... I think they're going to be a nice addition to the project."