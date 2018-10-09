Popular breakfast/brunch restaurant Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, is coming to Colorado Springs.
The Denver-based chain, with 28 restaurants in Colorado, California, Arizona and Texas, plans to open in April in the new Chapel Hills East development under construction at North Academy Boulevard and Agora Point.
“We’ve known for a long time that we wanted to go to Colorado Springs. We know that we have a ton of Snooze fans down there,” said Becky Fairchild, who does public relations and marketing for Snooze. “It’s super exciting for us as a company to extend our family south.”
Snooze will serve as the near-4,000-square-foot anchor tenant in the 8,295-square-foot development just north of the Woodmen Road, at 7587 N. Academy Blvd., near Whole Foods. A large dog-friendly patio is part of the plan.
Also planned for the development is a 1,491-square-foot Bishops Cuts/Color unisex barbershop salon. The project is designed for a third future retailer, yet to be named, for the remaining 3,000 square feet of space.
Fairchild said the company has been eyeing an expansion to the Pikes Peak region since as early as 2012 and has been in search of the right Colorado Springs neighborhood to build a restaurant.
“We finally found this location, and it felt right. We liked the look, the feel, of this neighborhood,” she said Monday.
“We’ve been constantly looking for a place that felt like a neighborhood that Snooze belongs in. That’s sort of how we think about new openings. There’s a lot of other thought that goes into it, but first we look around us for a perfect type of neighborhood.”
Fairchild said Snooze plans to hire 75 employees, which they refer to as “Snoozers,” to staff the Colorado Springs location.
“We take a long time with our training process,” she said. “We want to keep our culture intact and ensure that all of our Snoozers are ready to go and have learned all about the business.”
A hiring event is tentatively planned for March.
“We’ve long known of our huge fan base and many ravers in the Colorado Springs area, and we’re extremely excited to bring Snooze to the Colorado Springs community,” said David Birzon, CEO of Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, in a news release.
Founded by brothers Adam and Jon Schlegel in 2006, the chain has seven locations in Denver, one in Fort Collins and one in Boulder.
“This project provides the opportunity to introduce two unique brands with individual, distinct character to the Colorado Springs area,” said Nick Kitaeff, development director with Confluent Development, the Denver-based real estate and development firm behind the project.
“We’re honored to launch our relationship with both of these established and strong companies while enhancing the retail offerings in the Colorado Springs market.”
The company has a commitment to sustainability and diverts 85-95 percent of its waste by recycling and composting, where available, and donates 1 percent of sales back to the community through the donation of in-kind goods and services.
Fairchild said Snooze soon will select and announce three community partners — one in education, one in sustainability and one “wildcard” — that will benefit from those proceeds, including a share of the restaurant’s opening profits. “We stick with those partners for the long haul,” she said.
At the company’s latest opening in Dallas, more than $17,000 was raised and donated to community partners there.
“We have a budget for giving back,” Fairchild said.
The company raised $600,000 companywide for its community partners last year and is on track to donate more than $800,000 to partners in 2018.
The Snooze menu includes egg and pancake dishes, breakfast burritos and tacos, light options, barista coffee drinks and morning cocktails.
There’s a full lineup of eggs benedict dishes including the Smashed Avocado Benny, an English muffin topped with fresh smashed avocado & green chili, Parmesan cheese, vine-ripened tomatoes, two poached cage free eggs, and smoked cheddar hollandaise sauce.
The sandwich menu features a classic grilled cheese with tomato soup and a “Peter Paul Rubens,” stacked with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house “1,000-isles” dressing on a pretzel roll.
